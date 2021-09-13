Watch
Father killed on Richmond street, police investigation underway

Posted at 9:11 AM, Sep 13, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- A man was killed Monday morning in South Richmond in what police have called an isolated and domestic incident.

Richmond Police are investigating the man's stabbing death near the intersection of E. 12th and Hull Streets.

Police were called to the intersection at about 6 a.m.

The victim's family said the deceased was a 39-year-old father who left behind three children.

Richmond Police have said they are not looking for a suspect at this time, but asked anyone with information to call investigators.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

