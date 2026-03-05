Amtrak launching express bus service between Metro Richmond and D.C.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A new express bus service connecting Metro Richmond and Washington, D.C. will launch March 7, providing additional travel options for passengers during ongoing rail construction tied to the Long Bridge Project.

The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority and Amtrak announced that the new Amtrak Connection service will offer round-trip, nonstop bus service between Richmond’s Staples Mill Road and Main Street stations and Washington’s Union Station. Click here to continue reading on Henrico Citizen.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube