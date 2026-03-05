Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Amtrak launching express bus service between Metro Richmond and D.C.

Amtrak Connection
Amtrak via Henrico Citizen
Amtrak Connection
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on March 5, 2026
Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A new express bus service connecting Metro Richmond and Washington, D.C. will launch March 7, providing additional travel options for passengers during ongoing rail construction tied to the Long Bridge Project.

The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority and Amtrak announced that the new Amtrak Connection service will offer round-trip, nonstop bus service between Richmond’s Staples Mill Road and Main Street stations and Washington’s Union Station. Click here to continue reading on Henrico Citizen.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone