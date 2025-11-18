Richmond dad keeps Christmas magic alive with handwritten Santa letters

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond dad is spreading holiday cheer by offering handwritten letters from Santa Claus to children and adults alike.

David Wingfield, who transforms into Santa during the holiday season, writes personalized letters as Christmas gifts for families looking to add a touch of magic to their celebrations.

"Each letter will contain a few details about the child's interests, what the child wants for Christmas, or even a friendly, gentle message (e.g., 'Be sure to listen to your parents!' 'Keep doing well in school!')," Wingfield said.

The letters are one page in length and mailed directly to recipients through USPS before Christmas.

Wingfield started his Santa letter service during the COVID pandemic while between jobs.

The positive community response has kept the tradition alive.

"Your letters truly were perfection!" one customer wrote after receiving Santa's mail. "Even my non believer was doubting it all again! She still cannot figure out how we did it and how that person knew so much about their lives."

While Wingfield's primary audience consists of children who believe in Santa, he said anyone can receive a letter, including adults.

The service costs $39 per letter, which includes the handwritten letter, handwritten envelope and postage.

To order, send an email to davidcwingfield@gmail.com with each recipient's name, mailing address and details they'd like included in the letter.

"It’s a personalized, handwritten letter from arguably the most iconic figure of many childhoods. Some things are just timeless," Wingfield said. "After all this time, kids still write to Santa, so why shouldn’t he write back?"



