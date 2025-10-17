Richmond Crusade for Voters marks 69 years of empowering the vote

RICHMOND, Va. — On the heels of another pivotal election season, one of Richmond’s most historic civil rights organizations is renewing its mission: to protect, promote, and empower the power of the vote.

The Richmond Crusade for Voters held its 69th Anniversary Banquet Thursday with a night of reflection, recognition, and renewed civic engagement. The annual event, held in the city where the group first formed nearly seven decades ago, brought together community members, elected officials, and advocates all united by a common cause — ensuring access to the ballot box and representation for all.

CBS 6 Anchor GeNienne Samuels emceed the evening, guiding the program with passion and pride.

“For nearly 70 years, the Crusade has been opening doors that were long shut, challenging voter suppression, and educating generations about the power of their voice. It's an honor to be a part of this celebration tonight,” Samuels said.

Since its founding in 1956, the Richmond Crusade for Voters has gained national prominence for expanding political access to African-American voters throughout the city and beyond. While much progress has been made, organizers say the work is far from over.

All elected officials were invited to the event. Some of those in attendance included Virginia Lieutenant Governor candidate John Reid, alongside a slate of other elected officials, including Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin, Delegate Rae Cousins, City Treasurer Nichole Richardson Armstead, Richmond Circuit Corut Cleark Ed Jewett, among others.

With less than three weeks until Election Day, the Crusade’s message was clear: civic engagement is more critical than ever. The banquet doubled as a call to action, urging attendees and community members to not only register but to vote, advocate, and stay informed.

As political landscapes shift and voting rights continue to be challenged across the country, the Richmond Crusade for Voters is keeping its commitment to equity, empowerment, and access at the forefront.

To learn more about the Richmond Crusade for Voters or to get involved, visit richmondcrusadeforvoters.org.

