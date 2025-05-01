Virginia parents charged with arson after December fire that destroyed their home

RICHMOND COUNTY, Va. — Months after a fire destroyed their Richmond County home, a mother and father of four are now charged with arson.

CBS 6 spoke to Brittany Revels and Anthony Cunningham after the fire happened. Cunningham and Revels have each been charged with two counts of arson for allegedly sparking the flames that burned down their home in Farnham.

The couple has four daughters, who at the time were all under the age of 4.

When they spoke to CBS 6, they said that supporters had been dropping off essential items as they recovered, and thousands of dollars had been raised through a GoFundMe account.

Their preliminary hearings are set for May 19.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

