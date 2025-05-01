Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Virginia parents charged with arson after December fire that destroyed their home

Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND COUNTY, Va. — Months after a fire destroyed their Richmond County home, a mother and father of four are now charged with arson.

CBS 6 spoke to Brittany Revels and Anthony Cunningham after the fire happened. Cunningham and Revels have each been charged with two counts of arson for allegedly sparking the flames that burned down their home in Farnham.

The couple has four daughters, who at the time were all under the age of 4.

When they spoke to CBS 6, they said that supporters had been dropping off essential items as they recovered, and thousands of dollars had been raised through a GoFundMe account.

Their preliminary hearings are set for May 19.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone