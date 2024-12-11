Virginia family of six loses home to fire weeks before Christmas

FARNHAM, Va. — Just weeks before Christmas, one Virginia family has lost everything.

Brittany Revels and Anthony Cunningham's Farnham home was engulfed in flames last weekend while the family was running errands.

“It’s all destroyed… It’s just a black hole,” Revels said.

The couple has four young daughters, all under the age of 4, who are now without a home.

“When we stop and think about it or it hits us, it’s just kind of instant fear and freezes you, makes you numb," Revels said. "This could have very easily gone a different way, we could be planning some very different things right now that I don’t even want to say."

Although devastated, Brittany expressed gratitude that the family remained safe.

“Every material possession that we have ever had and have ever accumulated through our time in our home is gone… But we have all of our memories with each other and we are all here to make more,” she said.

The family is thankful for the support they are receiving from friends and family.

“God has sent some angels our way,” she said.

Supporters have been dropping off essential items and created a GoFundMe to help cover hotel expenses as the family starts over.

“Diapers, clothes for the girls, shoes, toiletries… We don’t know how long we’re going to be here,” Brittany noted.

Despite the loss, the family considers it a Christmas miracle that they are together.

“If you can just say a prayer for us and our family, our children, that right there is more than enough, so if you’re able to give we appreciate it more than you could ever know, our children do too,” Brittany added.

You can donate to the family here. If you would like to make physical donations, you can reach out to Brittany at 804-238-3717 or theblessedcunninghamfamily@gmail.com.

