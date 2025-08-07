Why these Confederate monuments from Richmond are headed to California

RICHMOND, Va. — What happens next to Richmond’s removed Confederate monuments has long been a topic of debate. Now, some of those statues are heading west to become part of a national temporary art exhibition that reimagines their place in history.

The Valentine and the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia will be sending several of Richmond’s Confederate artifacts, that includes:



Vindicatrix sculpture and granite base from the Jefferson Davis Monument (1907)

Matthew Fontaine Maury sculpture and globe, both from the Matthew Fontaine Maury Monument (1929)

Assorted granite slabs from various Confederate monument bases

“It’s really a way to recontextualize the monuments to pull out what the American story is in a very different way,” said Shakia Gullette Warren, Executive Director of the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia.

More than 15 monuments from across the U.S. will be featured, including some of Richmond’s most prominent Confederate symbols, which were taken down during the summer of 2020. Since then, museums have collaborated with community leaders and historians to ensure responsible stewardship of the statues after the city transferred ownership.

Part of this effort involves allowing Richmond’s history to be examined on a national stage through this exhibit.

“These statues are coming back to Richmond. These are all loans, and we're making sure that they're incredibly well cared for,” said Bill Martin, Executive Director of the Valentine.

While the exhibit will have some pieces from Richmond, it aims to spark a national dialogue on race and power.

“If you're coming for history, the place where you have to start is not some of the other folks that say these are the places, but in fact, Richmond is where America’s story starts,” Martin added.

The participating museums have spent years gathering feedback on the future of the monuments upon their return to Central Virginia. They have received over 6,000 survey responses and hope that number will continue to grow.

Responses have ranged from “put them back up,” to “melt them down,” to “recontextualize.” Gullette Warren noted the feedback reflects the wide spectrum of community opinions.

“So it’s more than just a Richmond story. Virginia is a huge piece of America’s fabric, but ultimately, this is America’s story,” she said.

The museums are counting on community input and support from Monument Lab to help shape the most thoughtful path forward for how these pieces are shared.

Martin encourages public participation: “We hope everyone will log on and tell us what you think should happen next regarding those Confederate and lost cause monuments.”

The collection in Los Angeles will run from October to May. A survey for community feedback is open until August 18 and can be accessed here.

