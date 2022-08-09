RICHMOND, Va. — City-initiated zoning changes relating to short-term home rentals, accessory dwelling units and minimum parking requirements are the focus of a series of community meetings that kick off Tuesday night at Richmond’s Main Library. The meetings are the first of two rounds of public engagement that city planners are undertaking to share and shape the zoning proposals and gather feedback. Read more on Richmond BizSense.
Richmond community meetings begin for proposed zoning changes for Airbnb-style home rentals
Posted at 8:51 AM, Aug 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-09 09:00:21-04
RICHMOND, Va. — City-initiated zoning changes relating to short-term home rentals, accessory dwelling units and minimum parking requirements are the focus of a series of community meetings that kick off Tuesday night at Richmond’s Main Library. The meetings are the first of two rounds of public engagement that city planners are undertaking to share and shape the zoning proposals and gather feedback. Read more on Richmond BizSense.
