Richmond leaders meet with community to discuss solutions for homelessness: 'We're not animals, we are people'

RICHMOND, Va. — City officials in Richmond met with community members Wednesday evening to discuss solutions for those experiencing homelessness. The meeting, hosted by the Education and Human Services Committee, provided a platform for community members, including people without homes, to voice their concerns.

The committee consists of various stakeholders, including representatives from Richmond Public Schools, case management professionals, and social workers.

One speaker, Lynette Toles, shared her challenging experience with homelessness.

“It is depressing to not know where you’re going to go from night to night. I suffer chronic pain. I’ve been looking for stable housing for five years. We are not animals; we are people,” she said.

Toles, in addition to facing homelessness for years, also deals with mental illness.

City Councilmember Stephanie Lynch was also in attendance and noted the frustration felt by both officials and community members regarding the lack of available beds and housing. However, she expressed optimism about achieving a common goal.

“This meeting was important for many reasons, but one of the most important reasons is to say we’re putting a marker in the sand. We’re all here around the table. We’re going to commit to each other that we will have this plan and we will have this budget in place to provide not only for the single adult population but for families,” Lynch stated.

