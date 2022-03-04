Richmond community gathers to pray for Ukraine: 'It's heartbreaking'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond community gathered on Thursday night to pray for people in Ukraine.

Pastor Joe Ellison who helped coordinate the event said people have to come together during this crisis, saying this is the time to turn to the Lord.

"I don't care if you're a Baptist or a Methodist or a Republican or a Democrat. You have to come together to pray," Ellison said. "It's heartbreaking what's happening in our world."

During the vigil, different clergy members gave different prayers, people listened to Ukrainian songs and a moment of silence was held.

Different representatives from the city council, Mayor Levar Stoney and Governor Glenn Youngkin's office spoke.

Those attending said what they are seeing in Ukraine is both heartbreaking and unnecessary.

Clover Harris, who attended the vigil, said her family is feeling the impact of the chaos.

"I think in this situation there is so much evil in this world. I think prayer is the only thing that is going to get rid of this," Harris said.

You can support fundraising efforts for Ukraine here or by clicking here.