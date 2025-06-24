RVA Community Fridges offer relief during scorching heat wave

RICHMOND, Va. — As temperatures remain high in Richmond, community fridges are becoming a lifeline for residents seeking relief from the scorching heat.

Taylor Scott, founder of RVA Community Fridges, is working to ensure that her network of 15 outdoor fridges throughout the city remains stocked with essentials during the heat wave.

"The sun has been beeping and the community is feeling it," Scott said.

The mutual aid group has increased their efforts to meet the growing demand, with volunteers stepping up their contributions.

"We have ramped up our usual weekly shoppers this week to like, three, almost four shoppers a day right now, just to make sure that we're keeping the fridges stocked with water, popsicles, hydrating liquids, literally, you name it, even like fruits that are hydrating, cucumbers, watermelons," Scott said.

The extreme heat has created challenges for the operation, temporarily disabling four fridges, though two have since been repaired.

For Richmond newcomers like Holly, a musician who recently moved to Richmond from Memphis and is currently living in her car, these community fridges have been a valuable resource.

"I was told about these fridges and they have been very helpful so far," Holly said. "Sometimes you can get a meal in there. Sometimes you can just get, you know, bread or whatever you need to sustain yourself."

Scott was impressed by how quickly Holly found and utilized the fridges.

"I'm like, wow, you've already, like, located the fridges have access, utilized them in like, five days of being here, unlike the hottest week possible, of all things," Scott said. "I really never would have imagined how useful these fridges would have been, especially on days and weeks, like right now, like today."

The group is seeking additional volunteers and donations, particularly electrical assistance for their Fulton Hill fridge outside Miss Girlie's, which is currently limited to non-perishable items due to electrical issues.

