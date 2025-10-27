What's happening with the Richmond Coliseum? 'Every year that goes by we’re losing business'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Looking to advance the hotel portion of Richmond’s sluggish City Center redevelopment project, the regional authority for the Greater Richmond Convention Center is taking part of the plan into its own hands.

The board of commissioners for the Greater Richmond Convention Center Authority, which along with the City of Richmond is steering the now 3-year-old City Center effort, is seeking cost estimates for a concept that has previously been proposed to help push the project forward: demolishing the Richmond Coliseum. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.