Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Richmond temporarily activates cold weather shelter with low temps in forecast

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Nov. 6, 2025
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Nov. 6, 2025
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — The City of Richmond has activated the Salvation Army Inclement Weather Shelter with cold temperatures in the forecast.

The shelter is located at 1900 Chamberlayne Avenue.

The city notes that upcoming operation hours are outside of the regular cold weather season, as the shelter is not scheduled to open for the winter season until Saturday, Nov. 15 at 5 p.m.

“The City of Richmond remains committed to ensuring that every resident has a safe place to go when temperatures drop to dangerous levels,” said Mayor Danny Avula. “We are grateful for our continued partnership with The Salvation Army and the many community organizations working together to protect our most vulnerable neighbors.”

With temperatures reaching the 40s and 30s in the coming days, the city has announced special hours for the shelter.

The shelter will operate:

  • Thursday, Nov. 6 – Friday, Nov. 7: 5 p.m. – 8 a.m.
  • Monday, Nov. 10 – Tuesday, Nov. 11: 5 p.m. – 11 a.m.
  • Tuesday, Nov. 11 – Wednesday, Nov. 12: 5 p.m. – 8 a.m.
  • Thursday, Nov. 13 – Friday, Nov. 14: 5 p.m. – 8 a.m.

Those in need are encouraged to arrive by 10 p.m. to get checked in before lights out.

The shelter is accessible by GRTC Route 1, with stops along Chamberlayne Parkway.

Click here for more information on Richmond's cold weather response and resources.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone