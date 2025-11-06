Richmond temporarily activates cold weather shelter with low temps in forecast

RICHMOND, Va. — The City of Richmond has activated the Salvation Army Inclement Weather Shelter with cold temperatures in the forecast.

The shelter is located at 1900 Chamberlayne Avenue.

The city notes that upcoming operation hours are outside of the regular cold weather season, as the shelter is not scheduled to open for the winter season until Saturday, Nov. 15 at 5 p.m.

“The City of Richmond remains committed to ensuring that every resident has a safe place to go when temperatures drop to dangerous levels,” said Mayor Danny Avula. “We are grateful for our continued partnership with The Salvation Army and the many community organizations working together to protect our most vulnerable neighbors.”

With temperatures reaching the 40s and 30s in the coming days, the city has announced special hours for the shelter.

The shelter will operate:



Thursday, Nov. 6 – Friday, Nov. 7: 5 p.m. – 8 a.m.

Monday, Nov. 10 – Tuesday, Nov. 11: 5 p.m. – 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 11 – Wednesday, Nov. 12: 5 p.m. – 8 a.m.

Thursday, Nov. 13 – Friday, Nov. 14: 5 p.m. – 8 a.m.

Those in need are encouraged to arrive by 10 p.m. to get checked in before lights out.

The shelter is accessible by GRTC Route 1, with stops along Chamberlayne Parkway.

