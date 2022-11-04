Watch Now
An update to Richmond's City Center, Coliseum redevelopment plans

City of Richmond
Posted at 11:24 AM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 11:24:12-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Just weeks after the selection of a Diamond District developer, Richmond’s City Center area is now positioned for similar development interest following a joint solicitation that went out Thursday.

Richmond’s Economic Development Authority and the Greater Richmond Convention Center Authority issued their anticipated request for interest (RFI) from development teams that want a shot at transforming part of the downtown area that includes the Richmond Coliseum. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

