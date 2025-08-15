Recent shootings in Richmond, Chesterfield may be connected to teen turf war, Crime Insider sources say

RICHMOND, Va. — Multiple neighborhoods across Richmond and Chesterfield County have been struck by gunfire in recent days, with police investigating possible connections to teen violence.

Residents on Drexelbrook Drive and Caldwell Avenue in Chesterfield County and East 32nd Street in Richmond have all experienced shootings, leaving communities shaken.

"I went to the bathroom and while I was in there, heard nine or 10 shots pop off and it sounded near my window," said a Drexelbrook area resident who asked CBS 6 to protect his identity.

The resident said he was particularly concerned about a baby who was nearly hit by stray bullets.

"Saw the police officer come out cradling the baby in a blanket. We were really scared when it first happened because we didn't know if the baby got hit, but clearly it didn't but we did see the woman brought out on stretcher and loaded into an ambulance," he said.

Crime Insider sources indicate the gunfire at all three locations may be connected to teenagers involved in a turf war. Detectives from both Richmond and Chesterfield County are comparing notes on the cases due to similarities between the incidents.

"You know you have to factor in whether you have a target or not, what about the others in that house that could be there that are innocent people and have nothing to do with it? What if your bullets don't go to the right house? What if they go astray? There are so many factors when you're blindly shooting to a home and have no idea who you're hitting," the resident said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.