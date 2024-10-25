Richmond charity ride to support both breast cancer and domestic violence survivors: 'We’re here for y'all'

RICHMOND, Va. — October is recognized as a month of support for survivors of breast cancer and domestic violence.

In Central Virginia, The Hair Palace, located on Mechanicsville Turnpike, is stepping up to make a difference.

The salon aims to uplift individuals, particularly women battling breast cancer who face hair loss during chemotherapy.

"You're still a beautiful person inside and out," Hair Palace owner Tasha Hamilton.

The Hair Palace has also become a safe space for women sharing their experiences of surviving domestic violence.

In a collaborative effort, The Hair Palace has partnered with Timika Cousins, founder of the nonprofit The Faces Behind A Purpose For You.

"It’s very passionate for me and to show those in the community even though you are going through DV you still have people and services that are there for you," Cousins said.

Together, Counsin and Hamilton are organizing an inaugural charity ride this Saturday to honor survivors of both breast cancer and domestic violence.

The charity ride will feature vehicles adorned with posters commemorating loved ones affected by these issues.

Following the ride, attendees are invited to participate in an event offering resources, counseling services, food trucks, and giveaways.

"It’s going to be an uplifting event. We don’t want it to be sad but uplifting and educational," Cousins said.

"No matter how the struggle may be you are not in the struggle alone. We’re here for y'all," Hamilton added.

Organizers hope the event will provide healing and foster a sense of community among survivors.

"You are still an amazing person and you have strength, courage, and hope and you have to keep your head up. Because no matter the fight you are a warrior," Hamilton said.

Registration is still open for the charity ride, which begins Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m.

Click herefor additional details and resources for survivors.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

