Richmond school holds conversation with students, parents on phone ban: 'It needs to be enforced strictly'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Counties across Virginia held viewing parties for the Department of Education's discussions regarding the state's recently announced cell phone-free education plan Thursday evening.

About a dozen Richmond Public School parents and several students attended a live broadcast at Richmond Community School.

The live streaming focused on a discussion between the First Lady of Virginia, Suzanne Youngkin, and a social psychologist who wrote a book on the impact cell phones have on children’s mental health.

The framework of the conversation centered on Jonathan Haidt's, "The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness."

During the discussion, Haidt said Virginia is leading the country in implementing a well-researched policy to get rid of phones in schools from the first bell to the last bell.

He said it is the type of call from the community that is in line with the calls to action he references in his book.

Haidt urged parents to limit their children's access to social media until they are 16, refrain from giving them phones until high school, and create screen-free zones at schools and during meals at home.

He also said research shows it is important to allow kids to have some freedom to build confidence that they are capable of more than they know.

Following the dialogue, Richmond Public Schools leaders facilitated a conversation with attendees.

They gauged what considerations and concerns RPS should bring forward to the school board as they solidify their policy.

One student said they do not have social media but would like to have a way to contact their parents in case of an emergency at school.

Another parent said she believes the policy needs to be strictly enforced so students will take the policy seriously.

All school districts in the commonwealth will have to adopt the VDOE’s new model policies for cell phone use by January 1, 2025. They have to meet those guidelines but can adopt more comprehensive policies.

Richmond Public Schools will be holding another conversation looking for feedback from families on the topic on September 30 at River City Middle School.

