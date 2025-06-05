Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Richmond denies boil water advisory rumor: 'Unfounded'

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on June 5, 2025
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on June 5, 2025
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — The City of Richmond called a rumor about the potential for another boil water advisory "unfounded" in a social media post Thursday.

"Early this morning, the City's Water Treatment Plant did experience brief interruptions in its SCADA system with one of its pump stations and tanks," the post reads. "At no point did the water pressure drop below 20 psi threshold for which BWAs are required."

In the post caption, the City encouraged residents to sign up for Richmond Ready Alerts by texting RVAREADY to 888-777.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone