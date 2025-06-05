Richmond denies boil water advisory rumor: 'Unfounded'

RICHMOND, Va. — The City of Richmond called a rumor about the potential for another boil water advisory "unfounded" in a social media post Thursday.

"Early this morning, the City's Water Treatment Plant did experience brief interruptions in its SCADA system with one of its pump stations and tanks," the post reads. "At no point did the water pressure drop below 20 psi threshold for which BWAs are required."

In the post caption, the City encouraged residents to sign up for Richmond Ready Alerts by texting RVAREADY to 888-777.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

