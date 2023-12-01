How these bicycles could make Christmas brighter for some children in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Santa's helpers were back at work at Richmond's Community ToolBank Thursday collecting bicycles for children in Richmond.

Through a partnership with the Richmond-Henrico Health District and Jewish Family Services (JFS), two dozen bikes were assembled at the ToolBank and will be ready for children in Fairfield Court come Christmas.

JFS Donors made the special Christmas gifts possible, and Bryan Hooten, a health district spokesperson, said it will have a big impact.

"For a lot of these kids, it means a new way to play, a new way to get around, a new way to get some exercise," said Hooten. "We've even heard stories about kids riding their bikes to school or riding their bikes inside the house, hopefully slowly and safely."

The bikes will be distributed to families who have already registered through the Fairfield Court Community Center.

