Richmond hurling club wins national championship in dominating fashion

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A relatively young Central Virginia sports club that plays one of the world’s oldest field games has just put themselves on the map.

The Richmond Battery claimed the Junior D hurling national championship at the United States Gaelic Athletic Association Finals tournament in Philadelphia earlier this month, defeating the Seattle Gaels in the championship match by a resounding 27-1.

It’s the first national title for the Battery, a non-profit hurling and camogie club formed in 2014 and based in Henrico.

Richmond Battery

“The team has worked tirelessly to grow the sport of hurling in Richmond and the surrounding region,” said Kris Barber, chair of the Battery. “This championship represents a huge milestone for both the players and the local Irish sports community.”

Hurling dates back to ancient Gaelic times. Points are scored when players use a stick called a hurley to hit a ball called a sliotar between their opponent’s goalposts. Camogie is an almost identical game played by women.

For those who wish to learn more about the Battery, the club will have a booth at the Ashland International Sports Expo at Poor Farm Park on September 13.



