Richmond school leaders are confident learning will get back on track this year

RICHMOND, Va. -- Students across Richmond returned to the classroom Monday morning. Elementary schoolers at J.L. Francis were greeted by Superintendent Jason Kamras and Mayor Levar Stoney on their first day.

“I'm feeling so excited," Kamras explained. "I think this is going to be our best year yet.”

RPS said the district is starting the year with zero bus driver vacancies, and more than 95% of the teacher vacancies filled.

All lunch meals are also being prepared in the cafeteria for the first time since the pandemic.

"This is the year that we finally have the opportunity to show what we are all capable of," said Kamras.

Despite these improvements, RPS's recent drop in SOL scores is looming large over the district, as more than two-thirds of all students failed these standardized tests last year.

"We have a ton of work in front of us," Kamras noted. "I would be the very first person to say, I am not satisfied with where we are, of course. But it has been a very challenging two to three years. And I'm very confident that we are now on the right trajectory."

J.L. Francis Elementary is one of the few Richmond schools that saw an overall improvement on reading SOL scores last year.

"This year, our theme is soaring into greatness," explained principal, Kecia Ryan. "We're ready to be great. We were good. Last year, we saw the gains, we saw what our students were capable of, and now everyone is stepping up their game."

Mayor Stoney took time to visit a fifth grade classroom at J.L. Francis for the first day, and he too told CBS 6 he's concerned about ensuring students’ learning improves.

"It's my hope that the school board seeks out new ideas and innovations around how do we reduce learning loss of our children," said Stoney. "And maybe that means a more enhanced calendar, year-round schools, that's something I'm very interested in. And I hope that we will be able to work with city council to fund.”

There are still a little less than 100 teacher vacancies across the board in Richmond schools right now, but school leaders say those have been filled with long-term substitutes — many of whom are close to getting their teaching license.

The district is still offering thousands of dollars worth of incentives to anyone who wants to teach in the city, and RPS will be hiring for these positions year round.