Police investigating shooting at Richmond Auto Auction

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting on Richmond’s Southside early Sunday morning.

Officers were called for reports of a shooting around 12:35 a.m. in the 3600 block of Deepwater Terminal Road.

That is at the Richmond Auto Auction, which is just off Interstate 95.

No additional information was available, including details on possible injuries or potential suspects.

