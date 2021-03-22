Richmond-area real estate: 'There’s nothing to buy. It’s a pretty bad problem.'
Jonathan Spiers
Homes listed for sale aren’t staying that way for long — 19 days on average in February, which ended with just over 800 active listings in metro Richmond.
Posted at 9:13 AM, Mar 22, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- With Richmond-area homes selling faster than they have in years and the number of homes listed for sale at any given time continuing to shrink, some in the local residential real estate industry are starting to wonder: is the region’s housing market heading toward some sort of breaking point? Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
