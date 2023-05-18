Richmond shelter hopes virtual foster program will lead to more forever homes: 'People are excited'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) needs your help finding forever homes for some of their longer-tenured pets through a twist on their foster program.

"You can foster an animal from the comfort of your home, your phone," said RACC Outreach Coordinator Robin Young.

WTVR Richmond Animal Care and Control Outreach Coordinator Robin Young

Called their Virtual Foster program, Young said people can sign up to help promote certain RACC animals on their own social media platforms.

"We have our basic foster program where people can take animals home, but as their lives get busier people want to still feel involved," said Young. "We send updates and you just share these really cute available animals. Help us, maybe, reach an audience that we haven't reached before. And you help us take ownership of that animal and help them find a forever home."

Provided to WTVR Richmond Animal Care and Control needs your help finding forever homes for some of their longer-tenured pets through a twist on their foster program.

Young said the program launched over a week ago and they are highlighting two dogs that have been with them for the longest.

Muffin Top has been there since early December.

"So we would love to get some extra attention for her -- an adopter that wouldn't see those posts come in fall in love with her," Young said.

WTVR Muffin Top awaits her forever home.

Dwayne has been there since March.

"He is a great dog a lot of energy. The shelter environment kind of stresses him out a little bit. so we would just love to get him into an adoptive home and someone that's ready to share the love with him."

Young said since they started the program they have had around 60 enrollees, mostly people, but a few businesses. She said they are hoping to attract more of the latter.

"We're like, 'Hey, if your social media needs a boost, why not a cute dog or a cat to kind of post on your page?' So it's a good way to maybe up your audience as well," she said.

If you would like to join RACC's virtual foster team, you can email Young at Robin.Young@rva.gov.

