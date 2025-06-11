Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Man, woman killed in Southside shooting, Richmond police say

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on June 10, 2025
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on June 10, 2025
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — A man and woman are dead after a shooting on Richmond's Southside on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the 3700 block of Angela Drive for a welfare check at 3:15 p.m.

When first responders arrived, they found the man and woman, who had both been shot, according to police.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

"This investigation is on-going, detectives are not looking for any suspects at this time. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Plaskett at 804-646-3431 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or by using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone