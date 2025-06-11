Man, woman killed in Southside shooting, Richmond police say

RICHMOND, Va. — A man and woman are dead after a shooting on Richmond's Southside on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the 3700 block of Angela Drive for a welfare check at 3:15 p.m.

When first responders arrived, they found the man and woman, who had both been shot, according to police.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

"This investigation is on-going, detectives are not looking for any suspects at this time. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Plaskett at 804-646-3431 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or by using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

