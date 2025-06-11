Police investigate deaths of mother, son found in Richmond home: 'I instantly got a gut feeling'

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating after a mother and her adult son were found dead with gunshot wounds in a Southside Richmond home on Tuesday afternoon, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Officers responded to a home on Angela Drive off Belt Boulevard for a welfare check at around 3:15 p.m. That is where they discovered the bodies of 47-year-old Kendra Irby and her son, Kenyon Irby.

Those sources indicated authorities are investigating the case as a possible murder-suicide, but are waiting on test results to determine who fired the weapon.

Provided to WTVR Kendra and Kenyon Irby

Family members said Kenyon had struggled with mental health issues, though he and his mother maintained a close relationship.

Asia Irby, who is married to Kendra's oldest son, said she sensed something was wrong when she didn't receive her usual morning call from her mother-in-law.

"Neighbors were reaching out to me, calling me, telling me things were looking a little awkward around the household," Irby said. "I instantly got a gut feeling... I hadn't reached out to her. I hear from my mother-in-law every morning. She texts me, 'Have a good day.' Whatever the case may be, if I call her, she calls me right back. She hadn't called me back the whole day."

WTVR

Kendra's brother discovered the bodies, according to family members who described their family as large and tight-knit.

"This investigation is ongoing, detectives are not looking for any suspects at this time," police said Tuesday. "The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death," police said.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call Detective Plaskett at 804-646-3431 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or by using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube