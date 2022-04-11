Richmond and Henrico communities remember two students lost to gun violence

HIGHLAND SPRINGS, Va. -- Four teenagers were shot, two were killed, in metro-Richmond over the weekend.

Community advocate Charles Willis shared memories on behalf of Samiyah Yellardy's family Monday.

Yellardy, 17, was killed Sunday inside her family's Bellemeade neighborhood home in Richmond.

"Samiyah was a bright young lady, a cheerful young lady -- full of joy, full of life. Loved school," he said of the George Wythe High School student. "[She] loved George Wythe High School and was on her way to doing bigger and better things and the mother and family is destroyed right now -- with many questions."

Police say they were called to the home in the 2200 block of Afton Avenue -- just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Crime Insider sources described the crime as a botched home invasion.

Richmond Police and community partners were back in the neighborhood Monday talking with neighbors and offering support as part of its RESET initiative.

Richmond Police are also investigating a shooting at a halfway home on near East Broad and North 1st street around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. There, an 18-year-old shooting victim was left with life-threatening injuries.

The day before, in Henrico County, 16-year-old Jahiem Dickerson was killed in a shooting in the 1900 block of Glenwilton Drive. Dickerson was a member of the Highland Springs High School state championship basketball team.

WTVR

Willis has also been helping Dickerson's family. He the violence was a lot to take in -- but he'll continue to be there for the families who need him.

"I learned that if God be for you then that's more than the whole world against you. So, we at United Communities Against Crime -- we take each case 100 percent," Willis said.

On Sunday afternoon, another teenage boy was injured in a shooting in the 200 block of Fon Du Lac Road in western Henrico.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.