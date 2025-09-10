Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Parking garages at Richmond International Airport closed for lighting upgrades

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Sept. 10, 2025
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Parking garages at Richmond International Airport are currently closed for upgrades being made to the overhead lighting system.

The airport made the announcement Wednesday morning on social media.

Travelers are advised to park in the Economy B lot, where a shuttle is provided to the terminal.

CBS 6 has reached out to the airport to see how long the garages will be closed and will update this story when we hear back.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

