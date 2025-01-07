Operations mostly back to normal at Richmond International Airport after storm causes flight cancelations

RICHMOND, Va. — Operations are mostly back to normal at Richmond International Airport after a winter storm forced multiple flights to be canceled.

Travelers who spoke with CBS 6 said they hoped for limited disruption in reaching their destinations.

“I got to the airport, no delays,” said Jayda Jones, who flew in Monday to Richmond from Florida. "While packing up to come here, I was like, 'It's gonna get delayed. I know it’s gonna get delayed.'"

Lucky for her, it didn’t. But that wasn’t the case for dozens of other flights.

“Earlier in the day and even last night, you would have seen a lot of cancelations," said Richmond International Airport spokesperson Troy Bell.

Bell said 11 were canceled Sunday night and 32 were canceled Monday morning — about 25% of total flights.

Another five were delayed by at least one hour.

“We have seen snow days where it's 100% wiped out," Bell said. "Nothing is going anywhere. This wasn't that kind of a storm. In fact, this was really unusual. We had snow and then we had sleet, and we've had rain. We've had kind of a mix of this storm has a lot of personalities.”

Looking ahead, Bell says the top concern is dropping temperatures overnight.

"Really the biggest enemy, I think, of commercial aviation, is ice. Planes, if they, if they get this build up ice coating in their case, they don’t fly,” he explained.

It’s a bit early to tell what kind of impact ice may have on Tuesday's flights — but it’s something the airport will be closely monitoring.

If you have a scheduled flight, Bell says to check its status before coming to the airport. In cases of cancellations, many times the airline will automatically re-book it.

