Officer injured while trying to arrest man after alleged assault at Richmond International Airport

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — An officer was injured while police were arresting a Chesterfield County man at Richmond International Airport on Tuesday morning.

According to a news release, Richmond International Airport Police Department officers were called to Gate B3 for a "reported disturbance involving two passengers."

When officers got to the gate, they found a man being restrained by other passengers after an alleged assault that happened as the flight was deplaning.

"The individual, who appeared to be intoxicated, continued to resist officers after being placed in handcuffs. During efforts to restrain the suspect, one officer sustained a minor injury," the airport's news release says.

The airport identified the man as Zachary Lee Bowen, 20. He was taken to Henrico Jail West and is being held without bond.

Bowen is charged with drunk in public, disorderly conduct, simple assault and assault on law enforcement.



“RIC’s public safety team acted quickly and professionally to ensure the safety of passengers and staff,” said Troy M. Bell, spokesman, Capital Region Airport Commission. “We appreciate the cooperation of those on scene who assisted officers in bringing the situation under control.”

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube