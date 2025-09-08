Richmond's AfroFest celebrates 54 African countries with food and art

RICHMOND, Va. — Thousands of folks gathered to celebrate African culture at the 6th annual AfroFest held at the Pine Camp Cultural Arts & Community Center in Richmond on Saturday.

The festival represented over 54 African countries and featured performing artists, dozens of vendors, children's activities and various cultural cuisines.

Organizers say the highly anticipated Richmond festival has skyrocketed in popularity, drawing in thousands to celebrate diversity.

"Well, culture is important because it's who you areand you have to celebrate who you are no matter where you are," one attendee said.

