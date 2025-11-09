Richmond's Afro-Vegan Social celebrates healthy soul food and culture: 'It's a wonderful time'

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmonders gathered at the Branch Museum on Sunday for the Afro-Vegan Social, a celebration of healthy food and African culture.

The event featured vegan entrees prepared by the region's top chefs, along with a live DJ, fashion show, local artisans and advocacy for healthier meals accessible to all communities.

Andrea Daughtry, who created the event, said the community embraces the opportunity to try healthier alternatives to traditional soul food.

"The community loves it. It's a wonderful time for people that are not familiar with vegan foods and holistic living," Daughtry explained. "It's a moment for them to get familiar and try healthier options for soul food — something that's rooted in our culture and our history here. So people love it. They come, they're ready to eat, they come hungry."

All proceeds from the event were donated to The Fem in You, an area group that supports women, and the Branch Museum of Design.

