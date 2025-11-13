RICHMOND, Va. -- A vacant patch of land in Forest Hill is being eyed for some residential density. Plans were filed with the city in recent days to develop a 24-unit townhome project at 6101-6117 Forest Hill Ave., a 1-acre grassy area near the Forest Hill Avenue exit off the Powhite Parkway, across from Willow Oaks Country Club. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Richmond developer wants to build 24 townhomes across from Willow Oaks Country Club
