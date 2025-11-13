Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Richmond developer wants to build 24 townhomes across from Willow Oaks Country Club

RICHMOND, Va. -- A vacant patch of land in Forest Hill is being eyed for some residential density. Plans were filed with the city in recent days to develop a 24-unit townhome project at 6101-6117 Forest Hill Ave., a 1-acre grassy area near the Forest Hill Avenue exit off the Powhite Parkway, across from Willow Oaks Country Club. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

