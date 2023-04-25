Jury to decide the fate of Richmond Police Officer after crash killed two teens

RICHMOND, Va. — Jury deliberations have begun in the trial of a Richmond Police Police officer charged in a crash that killed two teenagers.

A jury of seven men and five women will decide whether to convict Ofc. Richard Johnson.

Johnson faces two counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of reckless driving for the April 7, 2022 crash.

Johnson was responding to a burglary call with lights and sirens activated when he ran a red light at the intersection of Bells and Castlewood roads in South Richmond.

His police cruiser crashed into a 1999 Buick.

The Buick’s occupants, Jeremiah Ruffin, 18, and Tracey Williams, 19, died of their injuries.

Provided by WTVR Jeremiah Ruffin and Tracey Williams

The trial lasted two days and witness testimony took approximately seven hours.

The prosecution called eight witnesses, while the defense called two witnesses — including Johnson, who cried on the stand as he recounted the traumatic brain injury he suffered because of the crash.

