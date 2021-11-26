Man who escaped Central State taken into custody

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- The man who escaped from Central State Hospital earlier this week was taken into custody Thursday, according to the Dinwiddie Sheriff's Office.

Richard Garrett had run away from Central State Hospital while being loaded into a transport van.

Citing Garrett's violent past, officials warned people to stay away from him and call 9-1-1 if spotted.

Garrett was walking towards a van to be moved to another building on the property when he took off running just before 2:30 Tuesday afternoon.

Details about his capture were not immediately released.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.


