Man with history of assaultive behavior escapes Dinwiddie hospital

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- A resident of Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie County with a history of assault has escaped.

Officials say that the patient ran away around 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday. At the time that he escaped, Richard Wilson Garrett was going to get into a van to get to another building when he took off running.

The 46-year-old man is described as 5-foot-11 and 165 pounds with blue eyes. He has a shaved head and is wearing a black jacket.

The Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office is asking those who live in Dinwiddie County or Petersburg near Route 1 and Interstate 85 to be on high alert.

The sheriff's office has been out with a bloodhound searching for Garrett. The Virginia State Police and the Game Warden's Office are also assisting in the search.

Officials are asking anyone who may see Garrett to not approach him. Instead, they should call 911.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

