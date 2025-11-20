Man charged after gun accidentally discharged at Henrico youth soccer game

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A man has been charged after a gun accidentally discharged during a youth soccer game at Holman Middle School in Henrico County in September.
Henrico Police have charged 59-year-old Alexandria man Richard J. Fiesel with one count of reckless handling of a firearm.
As CBS 6 previously reported, Crime Insider sources said the firearm belonged to a retired federal law enforcement officer. When asked if Fiesel is a retired federal agent, a spokesperson for Henrico Police said they are not able to provide that information.
Officers said the firearm fell out of a spectator's bag and accidentally discharged during the Shady Grove YMCA soccer games. No injuries or property damage was reported.
This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.
