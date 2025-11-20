Man charged after gun accidentally discharged at Henrico youth soccer game

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A man has been charged after a gun accidentally discharged during a youth soccer game at Holman Middle School in Henrico County in September.

Henrico Police have charged 59-year-old Alexandria man Richard J. Fiesel with one count of reckless handling of a firearm.

As CBS 6 previously reported, Crime Insider sources said the firearm belonged to a retired federal law enforcement officer. When asked if Fiesel is a retired federal agent, a spokesperson for Henrico Police said they are not able to provide that information.

Officers said the firearm fell out of a spectator's bag and accidentally discharged during the Shady Grove YMCA soccer games. No injuries or property damage was reported.

Retired federal agent's gun accidentally discharged at Henrico youth soccer game

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube