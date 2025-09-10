Richard Bland College launches dealer training program for upcoming Petersburg casino

RICHMOND, Va. — Richard Bland College has opened a new dealer institute to train students for the Live Casino set to open in Petersburg in 2027. The 12-week program teaches casino gaming skills at no cost to students.

The program operates out of a facility on Crater Road in Petersburg, where students learn to deal cards and manage gaming tables that mirror those found in actual casinos. The initiative comes from the college's workforce readiness center and was created in response to the Live Casino's groundbreaking ceremony in March.

"It's day three," said Justine Ryan, a student in the RBC Dealer Institute program. She said the program offers significant career opportunities without financial risk.

"To me that's a good gamble," Ryan said. "It opens up a plethora of places I can go to or move to or travel to. Even cruise ships need people. They need dealers so it opens more job opportunities in the things I can do."

Students are currently learning blackjack, focusing on card dealing and card counting techniques. Ryan said one of the most challenging aspects is learning to cut chips properly.

"Cutting the chips, is probably the most frustrating because you want to get it right. Once you're able to do that you're like 'OK I'm getting it,'" Ryan said.

Instructor Erika Ozohonish guides students through the learning process, emphasizing practice and muscle memory development.

"It's a lot of practice and a lot of muscle memory. Anybody can do it," Ozohonish said.

The facility provides students with authentic casino equipment for practice, including chips, cards and dealing shoes.

"They come in here and they practice on their own time because we actually have chips that they can practice with, we have the cards, we have the shoes that they can deal out of, this is just like dealing in a regular casino," Ozohonish said.

Babette Hammond, RBC workforce and career readiness manager, said this type of training program is unique to central Virginia.

"It's hard to come by in this area," Hammond said.

The program currently offers zero tuition costs, which Hammond said normally could cost participants up to $1,000.

"It is zero tuition costs which normally could cost a participant up toward thousand dollars," Hammond said. "I'm just the person to help put all the pieces together to bring access to these opportunities for participants."

Ryan emphasized the program's value in providing career training without financial burden.

"Not only does it provide a real career path, but its a career path without the debt," Ryan said.

The final opportunity to enroll in the RBC dealer institute's free tuition program is Thursday. Click here to learn more.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.