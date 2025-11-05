Why Richmond International may see reduced air traffic amid government shutdown

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Richmond International Airport may see reduced air traffic in the coming days related to the government shutdown, according to a statement from an RIC spokesperson.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced Wednesday that it will reduce air traffic by 10% across 40 “high-volume” markets beginning Friday morning to maintain safety during the ongoing shutdown.

Spokesperson Troy Bell said RIC is likely connected to many of those markets, which could impact flights in and out of Richmond.

"Schedule data has not yet been made available that would reflect changes for as soon as this Friday," Bell stated. "The FAA notes that it would meet with airlines this afternoon to discuss implementation of any schedule reductions. Generally, the airport encourages guests to make a habit of checking the status of their flights before heading to the airport for travel or for picking up arriving passengers."

Bell added that RIC has not seen significant disruptions for flight operations or passenger screening at RIC during the shutdown so far.

The FAA is confronting staffing shortages among air traffic controllers who have been working unpaid since the shutdown began Oct. 1, with some calling out of work, resulting in delays across the country.

