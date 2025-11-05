Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Why Richmond International may see reduced air traffic amid government shutdown

Richmond International Airport
WTVR
Richmond International Airport
Richmond International Airport
Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Richmond International Airport may see reduced air traffic in the coming days related to the government shutdown, according to a statement from an RIC spokesperson.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced Wednesday that it will reduce air traffic by 10% across 40 “high-volume” markets beginning Friday morning to maintain safety during the ongoing shutdown.

Spokesperson Troy Bell said RIC is likely connected to many of those markets, which could impact flights in and out of Richmond.

"Schedule data has not yet been made available that would reflect changes for as soon as this Friday," Bell stated. "The FAA notes that it would meet with airlines this afternoon to discuss implementation of any schedule reductions. Generally, the airport encourages guests to make a habit of checking the status of their flights before heading to the airport for travel or for picking up arriving passengers."

Bell added that RIC has not seen significant disruptions for flight operations or passenger screening at RIC during the shutdown so far.

The FAA is confronting staffing shortages among air traffic controllers who have been working unpaid since the shutdown began Oct. 1, with some calling out of work, resulting in delays across the country.

Airplanes-Diverted

Scripps News Life

FAA reducing air traffic by 10% in certain markets during government shutdown

AP via Scripps News Group

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone