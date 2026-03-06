Richmond and Henrico Health Districts highlights services for women ahead of International Women's Day

RICHMOND, Va. — To commemorate International Women's Day on March 8, Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD) is highlighting its services offered for women at RHHD clinics, offices and its resource centers.

The programs and services are centered around women's health and well-being.

"When women are healthy, our communities are stronger," said Richmond and Henrico Health Districts Population Health Manager Tamara Jones-Groves.

RHHD offers maternal support through various programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), which offers healthy food and nutrition education for long-term lifestyle improvements for families, and the maternity navigation team to support expectant parents with pregnancy counseling services.

Those seeking family planning and STI clinical services may visit RHHD's locations on Cary Street, Henrico East and Henrico West clinics, as well as at Mosby Resource Center. Services such as gynecological check-ups, pap smears and STI screenings and birth control counseling are offered at each location.

To combat the impact of gender inequality and raise awareness on heart attack fatalities, RHHD Cardiovascular Health Community Health Workers provide connection to primary care providers, nutrition education and blood pressure monitoring as part of the VDH Healthy Hearts Initiative.

RHHD's clinical services accept Medicare, Medicaid, and other private insurance offerings. RHHD also provides no-cost vaccines to uninsured women and children through Virginia Vaccines for Children and Virginia Vaccines for Adults.

"International Women's Day reminds us of the importance of making sure women have access to he care and resources they need at every stage of life," shared Jones-Groves.

Those seeking more health and safety information can visit rhhd.gov or RHHD on Instagram and Facebook (@richmondcity_hd).

