Siblings arrested after teen found dead outside Henrico home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Two men have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a teenager in Henrico County. Siblings Malik Rashaad Bowman Witcher, 19, and Jaquan Lamario Bowman Witcher, 20, were taken into custody on Friday.

Both men face charges of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony related to the homicide that occurred on Reynolds Road.

According to a Henrico Police spokesperson, a 17-year-old victim was found deceased behind a home on Reynolds Road.

"The preliminary investigation indicates there was gunfire reported around 3:25 a.m. on Monday. The Henrico County Department of Emergency Communications (DEC) received one 911 call at that time for a reported shooting in the 3300 block of Reynolds Road. Once on scene, officers spoke with the homeowner who showed them damage to their property. Officers searched the immediate area and were not alerted to any injuries. Evidence was collected from the scene," a Henrico Police spokesperson said. "At 6:07 a.m., the DEC received a 911 call for a report of someone shot. Officers responded to the scene where they located a juvenile male (17 years old) in a fenced-in backyard of a home in the 3300 block of Reynolds Road with obvious signs of trauma. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. Due to the victim’s age, Henrico Police will not be releasing his identity."

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call Det. Ensor at 804-501-5794 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

