Police investigate shooting at Henrico home, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police have converged outside a home along Reynolds Road and Thalen Street, near Ratcliffe Elementary School in Henrico County, on Monday morning.

CBS 6 reporter Caroline Coleburn, who is on scene, said there appeared to a body in the backyard of a home.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that police are in the neighborhood investigating a shooting.

WTVR

The Henrico Police active call website indicated that police were called to Reynolds Road for a shooting, but police have not yet released information on the situation.

It is unclear what, if any, impact the situation is having on the school day at Ratcliffe Elementary School.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

