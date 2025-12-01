VHS and old-school video game store Rewind Vintage to open in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond-area pop-up retailer devoted to entertainment from yesteryear is planning to open a brick-and-mortar store by the time the new year begins.

Rewind Vintage, which sells movies in physical formats like VHS as well as old-school video games and related items, has taken over a storefront at 108 N. Seventh St. in downtown Richmond. The upcoming retail location is anticipated to open in January at the latest, but could potentially open in time for the holidays, owner Holly "Fright" Clark said.