Why this Richmond couple rebuilds cars, then gives them away

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond couple has transformed their love of cars into a nonprofit organization that provides reliable transportation to families struggling to get back on their feet.

Wes and Anna-Lisa Barrier founded Revive the Drive, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that repairs donated vehicles and gives them to families in need.

Their mission began with a simple idea that turned into something much bigger.

"Wes found a car on Craigslist. We drove up to Fredericksburg and towed it away and really fell in love with the family that we were buying it from. It was actually their only car. The mom was really struggling with letting it go, but she didn't have the funds to fix it," Anna-Lisa said.

Using his own money, Wes replaced the transmission, rebuilt the engine, and repaired the suspension and brakes. When a potential donor family at their church, Hill City Church, fell through, they remembered the original owner.

WTVR

"We ended up calling her up and telling her we wanted to give her car back, which was just a really incredible moment," Anna-Lisa said.

Through sermons and conversations, a Hill City pastor encouraged the newlyweds to expand their efforts, and Revive the Drive was born.

How the nonprofit operates

The organization operates on a volunteer basis while both founders maintain full-time jobs. Wes handles the mechanical work, while Anna-Lisa manages administrative duties and community partnerships.

"People donate their vehicles instead of selling them. People spend time here every Tuesday night fixing up vehicles. People will donate money to us so that we can buy car parts and car services. Forest Hill Garage, right down the street, will do free inspections for us," Wes said.

The couple partners with established organizations to identify potential recipients, focusing especially on parents with children.

"We want to play our role in giving a car, which is a huge blessing, but a car is a big responsibility, especially financially. What I do is I partner with other organizations. We work with other nonprofits, with government entities, and I use them as my vetting system," Anna-Lisa said.

More than just transportation

The nonprofit's slogan, "A Car Isn't Just a Car," reflects their understanding that reliable transportation helps people get to work, medical appointments, and grocery stores without relying on ride-sharing services or public transit.

"Hey, you can do this," Anna-Lisa said. "You can find stabilization. You can care for your family well. So we're reviving literal drives, but then we're also reviving the drive in people's lives."

Community partnerships and growth

Revive the Drive has donated three cars so far and recently received permission from the Commonwealth to donate up to 12 vehicles annually. The organization relies on numerous community partners, including:

Crutchfield, which donated a backup camera and audio system for one vehicle

ReEstablish Richmond, supporting refugees who have resettled in the city

Great Expectations at Reynolds and Brightpoint community colleges, helping former foster children access higher education

Various Social Services departments

Consistent volunteers Jordan Dieter, Simon Shepherd and Nathan Woods

The organization is developing partnerships with groups that provide emergency shelter for domestic and sexual violence victims, support community violence victims through VCU Health, and help families in poverty find stable employment.

Looking for support

The Barriers are seeking additional financial donations, vehicle donations, and experienced mechanics willing to volunteer their time and expertise.

"The thing that I like most about this whole endeavor is the seeing the generosity of strangers through the entire process and being a conduit for people to give," Wes said.



CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.