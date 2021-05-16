Review finds use of force justified in Virginia Beach mass shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- Nearly two years after a mass shooting at a municipal building in Virginia Beach, a prosecutor has determined the officers who fired on the gunman were justified in their use of deadly force.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that in a letter late last week to Police Chief Paul Neudigate, Commonwealth’s Attorney Colin Stolle said he had completed his review and no charges would be filed.

Stolle said the officers “were acting in defense of the employees still in the building, themselves, and the other officers present at the scene.”

The gunman killed 12 people in the May 2019 shooting.

