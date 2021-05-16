Watch
Review finds use of force justified in Virginia Beach mass shooting

Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - In this Saturday, June 1, 2019 file photo, a law enforcement official stands at an entrance to a municipal building that was the scene of a shooting in Virginia Beach, Va. Police in Virginia Beach cannot determine the motivation behind a city engineer's rampage in 2019 that killed 12 people in the municipal building where he worked, according to the city's final investigative report that was released Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Virginia Beach Shooting
Posted at 3:35 PM, May 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-16 15:37:06-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- Nearly two years after a mass shooting at a municipal building in Virginia Beach, a prosecutor has determined the officers who fired on the gunman were justified in their use of deadly force.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that in a letter late last week to Police Chief Paul Neudigate, Commonwealth’s Attorney Colin Stolle said he had completed his review and no charges would be filed.

Stolle said the officers “were acting in defense of the employees still in the building, themselves, and the other officers present at the scene.”

The gunman killed 12 people in the May 2019 shooting.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
