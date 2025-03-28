How Rev. Sylvia Tucker transformed TriCities Hospital through compassion and advocacy

HOPEWELL, Va. — As Women’s History Month comes to a close, CBS 6 shines a spotlight on Rev. Sylvia Tucker, a trailblazer for civil rights in the healthcare field and the first Black chaplain in Virginia.

Rev. Tucker has been a vital presence at TriCities Hospital in Hopewell for 42 years. Each week, she leads a devotional session, reminding hospital staff about the importance of their work and encouraging them to love everyone who walks through the hospital’s doors.

"When I was hired as chaplain in 1985, things felt very different," Tucker recalled. "I’ve been harassed, threatened, and there were no African Americans in leadership positions."

At that time, the hospital was named after John Randolph, a former slave owner. Tucker faced numerous challenges as she fought for equality in care and respect for all patients.

"It was important for me to make a difference, especially for those who are weak and needed strength," she said. "I wanted to be their voice during a time of injustice and racism."

Her journey was inspired by mentors she encountered while serving on the board of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Southern Christian Leadership Conference. She learned from civil rights icons like Rosa Parks, Fred Shuttlesworth, C.T. Vivian, and Coretta Scott King.

"To work with them was awe-inspiring," Tucker said, fondly recalling her close relationship with Parks. "She always told me to stay strong and kind and never let anyone provoke an unkind reaction."

WTVR

Over the years, Tucker witnessed positive changes emerge in the hospital. She began to see more doctors, nurses, and leaders who looked like her.

"Things started changing, but it was a long struggle," she remembered. "Through constant awareness, the hospital’s name changed to TriCities Hospital, all people that come here, our name means a lot."

Today, Tucker appreciates the diversity in leadership and the sense of love permeating the hospital. "When I come to work, I see a rainbow hospital where everyone shows love," she said.

Her signature butterfly brooch she wears daily symbolizes the transformation and acceptance she feels that permeates through the hospital: "We’re all in sin, but when we meet Jesus, our lives become beautiful, and we turn into a beautiful butterfly," she explained.

Despite her accomplishments, including the hospital chapel being named after her, Tucker believes her work is not finished. She remains committed to spreading messages of love and equality.

"I'm living my best life here," she said. "I’m proud of the love and respect I get every day."

Tucker’s legacy aims to align with the leaders she admires: bringing love and equality to every space they occupy.

"You have to always treat people right and not judge by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character," she emphasized. "This hospital will be a place of love and compassion, regardless of skin color," Tucker concluded.

