This retired Secret Service agent shares what he saw during Donald Trump assassination attempt

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield man knows all too well what is going on behind the scenes of the investigation into the assassination attempt of former president Donald Trump. Andy Harris retired as the Special Agent in Charge (SAC) of the Richmond Field Office of the U.S. Secret Service and he served on the protective detail for President Bill Clinton.

He said well before former President Trump took the stage Saturday in Pennsylvania, the agency was on site securing it.

“That site that former President Trump was at, a supervisor walked it. We call it a walkthrough and that's what the agency calls it a walkthrough. But basically, they do it like the day or two before the actual visit takes place," said Harris. "They look at everything that's put in place, the setup of the stage, how the stage is constructed, is it safe, where the position is, stairs are where the arrival point will be at the protectee will come in, where they will exit."

Harris said they also partner up with local law enforcement.

Mayorkas, Secret Service face questions after shooting at Trump rally

“The Secret Service will give them a preliminary because it's law enforcement sensitive, but they will tell them certain things and what's going to take place as far as the itinerary. They're involved in the routes to and from,” he added.

Harris said while a breakdown in communication may have led to Saturday’s shooting, the agents’ actions were in his opinion textbook.

“They shielded President Trump. They did an assessment while he was down to see how his well-being was actually going on there. They felt he got shot, do they want to move him right then, do they want to bring medical in. They did what they did, based on their training,” said Harris.

Harris said the Monday morning quarterbacking is hard to listen to because until you walk in the shoes of an agent you don’t know. He said they take an oath to their country and the constitution.

“Those that are in politics, they'll say things, but I guarantee you if it happened to one of them, they’d probably be spinning around in the middle of the floor, screaming and crying or trying to run and seek cover. But these men and women stood up. The vest that they have on, it's not for them, it was for former President Trump,” Harris explained.

Harris said the threat level is very high. He expects enhancements in security, like additional magnetometers, especially at outside venues as multiple agencies investigate.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.