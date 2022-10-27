The reason this retired RPD lieutenant thinks Gerald Smith stepped down as chief: 'Just look at the headlines'

RICHMOND, Va. -- It has been just over 24 hours since Richmond's police chief resigned.

On Tuesday afternoon, Crime Insider sources called Jon Burkett, telling him to get a CBS 6 crew to Richmond's City Hall, saying that former RPD Chief Gerald Smith had been called to a meeting with Lincoln Saunders, the Chief Administrative Officer.

After this, all majors and ranks above were told to report back to police headquarters.

Shortly thereafter, the rumor would become a reality - there was going to be a change of command.

"I would tell you it wasn't the happiest or enjoyable place compared to previous years,” said Bob Marland, a recently retired Richmond Police lieutenant.

With more than 45 years on the city streets, Marland knows law enforcement leadership and crime trends, calling the past two and a half years on the job some of the worst as far as rates of violence.

"I don't remember that much crime since the Brileys, and that was a bad group,” Marland said. “That's when we had some nasty, bad people. But I don't think that was the issue."

The Briley brothers were responsible for a murder spree in Richmond in 1979.

Marland said that he thinks Smith's integrity was the main reason for his departure. He pointed to the department's claims that two people were planning a mass shooting at Dogwood Dell on the Fourth of July when no evidence of these claims have been made public.

ALSO READ: 111 days ago, he said police stopped a mass shooting in Richmond. Today he resigned.

Marland calls the incident an embarrassment that spiraled out of control for months. He believes that in the end, it's what ultimately led Smith to resign.

"Just look at the headlines about the Fourth of July and what came out," said Marland.

After exiting City Hall on Tuesday afternoon, Smith told CBS 6 that he had not just come from an emergency meeting. Minutes later, CBS 6 cameras captured Major Richard Edwards being sworn in as the interim chief of RPD.

"From what I've read, he's coming in to do some work that really needs to be done,” said Marland. “And what I've heard from several people is that from the announcement of resignation to Rick’s swearing-in, It took all of ten seconds for the morale to go up 100 percent."

Morale, the manpower shortage, violent crime and building better relationships with the community are items that Marland says will be on the interim chief's plate.

"I miss the people so much,” said Marland. “I just don't miss the current Richmond politics and I don't see much change for a couple of more years."

Jon Burkett got a copy of the message that the interim chief sent to officers on Wednesday afternoon.

He told them that while a national search for the next chief is underway, he will not simply be a caretaker. He said the department has urgent issues that need to be addressed.

Changes are coming in the next few days and weeks, but Edwards pledged to be transparent and communicate with all staff.