Retired judge named new director of Virginia Department of Corrections

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin has appointed a new director of the Virginia Department of Corrections.

Governor Youngkin has tapped Chadwick Dotson, a retired judge who most recently served as the chair of the Virginia Parole Board, for the position.

“I am excited to welcome Director Dotson into this new role,” said Terrance C. Cole, Virginia Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security. “Director Dotson has a long track record of effective leadership in the Commonwealth and a strong reputation that demonstrates his commitment to both public safety and the law.”

Dotson will be the 10th director of the Department and previously served as Chief Judge of the 30th Judicial Circuit and presided over the Circuit’s Recovery Court program for the entirety of his tenure. Dotson also served on Virginia’s General District Court bench, as a Special Assistant United States Attorney for the Western District of Virginia and was elected Commonwealth’s Attorney for Wise County and the City of Norton.

“As VADOC Director, I will strive to support Department personnel, continue the fight against contraband entering our facilities, especially fentanyl, and uphold the VADOC’s mission of creating long-term public safety for the Commonwealth of Virginia,” Dotson said. “I also am laser-focused on providing the highest quality Re-Entry services for inmates and probationers, in order to continue the effort of reducing Virginia’s 20.6 % recidivism rate, which is currently the second lowest in the United States.”

