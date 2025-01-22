Proposed legislation would bring 'restorative justice programs' to Virginia schools as suspension alternative

RICHMOND, Va. — Wednesday, some Virginia delegates advocated for legislation that would promote what's known as restorative justice programs in Virginia schools as an alternative to suspensions or expulsions they say disproportionately impact students of color.

"The greatest gift, personally, that God has given us is young people and if we can't give them a second chance, who do we give second chances to?" Del. Delores McQuinn said.

Advocates of the legislation say several school divisions, including Richmond and Henrico, already have these programs in place and the legislation and corresponding budget amendments seeks nearly $2 million to create up to eight more in other school divisions.

Dr. Ram Bhagat has worked with students in the program at Richmond's Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School and says an example of the issue is a student getting a three-day in-school suspension.

"Our students are dealing with all types of issues that spill over into the school and in the classroom," Bhagat said. "You'll be sent to a room, most likely, you would receive work from your teachers. But the root cause of the issue is not addressed."

Instead, Bhagat says the student would work with a trained mediator in school to find that root cause, working through what he calls the three A's: acknowledge the problem; accept accountability and agree on how to make amends.

"And then on the other level, it's a culture, it's a mindset, it's a sense of wanting the best for each other," Bhagat said.

Advocates say some infractions aren't eligible for restorative justice, including those involving firearms or threatening someone's personal safety.

They add the program is voluntary, both with the school signing up, for the student in question and for the victim of the student's action if there is one.

Sen. Stella Pekarsky (D-Fairfax) says her daughter was the victim of bullying in middle school and took part in a restorative program with her bully.

"She got to tell this person how it felt, the things that he was saying to her, and why they were hurtful. He got to listen, and hopefully, the hope is understand and change the behavior," Pekarsky said.

These same lawmakers were able to get a similar bill through the General Assembly last session, but it was vetoed by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

In his veto statement, Youngkin said Virginia was in the midst of school discipline crisis and that concerned teachers "point to a failure to confront and address the small number of students who are responsible for this violence."

He said last year's bill was a top-down mandate that forced restorative practices first before allowing suspensions.

Advocates say this year's bill takes a different, voluntary approach that hope will get support this time if it reaches his desk.

"He's got the power of the pen. Hopefully, we have some power of influence," McQuinn said.

So far, the legislation on this issue has cleared a Senate subcommittee, but has not yet had a hearing in the House.

